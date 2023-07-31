Gaethje calls out McGregor for alleged steroid use

Conor McGregor called out Gaethje on Twitter after the fight.

Justin Gaethje, a lightweight star who recently defeated Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision at UFC 291, didn’t hold back when Conor McGregor called him out after the fight.

Gaethje (25-4) became the focus of the UFC on Saturday after defeating Poirer (29-8) in their rematch with an incredible head kick KO to capture the BMF title. Shortly after the match, McGregor issued a challenge to the winner on Twitter.

“Justin, I’ll slap you around,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Justin Gaethje responds to Conor McGregor: “I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids” 😬 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/DMd7vwnYUy — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 30, 2023

Gaethje rejected the Irish star’s attempt to prod him into a long-awaited clash after years of back-and-forth during his post-fight news conference. The 34-year-old American responded angrily over McGregor’s suspected use of illegal drugs while considering a potential confrontation.

“I like to fight big fights, so it sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids,” said Gaethje. “I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will … and I don’t want to fight someone that’s cheating. And I probably shouldn’t say that if I want the fight, but it’s the truth.”

In his reaction, Gaethje brought up the allegations of steroid use that have dogged McGregor’s career. The 35-year-old is presently trying to get back into the UFC after failing to rejoin the organization’s anti-doping program and disobeying the USADA.

McGregor has never tested positive for PEDs so far in his professional career.

Gaethje criticized McGregor for supposedly rejecting several offers to fight him in addition to the steroid allegations when he was questioned about the former two-division champion’s claim that he is the “real BMF.”

“I think he’s turned me down six times. And, usually, you have to lose to fight him, so I don’t know what’s going on,” he said.

It’s unclear when or even if McGregor will ever fight Gaethje given his recurring problems. Gaethje is now in a position for a future opportunity at the lightweight title against either reigning champion Islam Makhachev or his impending challenger Charles Oliveira, but the two will have to continue their verbal battle from a distance for the time being.

