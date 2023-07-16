Germany can learn from recent setbacks, says Lea Schuller ahead of FIFA Women World Cup

Germany has won the FIFA Women World Cup two times.

They haven’t clinched the championship title in the past 10 years.

Schuller is confident that Germany can learn for its previous failures.

Forward Lea Schuller expressed her confidence that Germany, a two-time winner, can draw lessons from their failures at the most recent FIFA Women World Cup and European Championship as they prepare to compete in Australia and New Zealand this month.

With a record eight victories, Germany dominated every European Championship from 1995 to 2013, and they also won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

But aside from Olympic gold in 2016, they haven’t won an international championship in ten years, and their 2022 finish as runners-up to England at the European Championship is their best showing since 2013.

“I think after the European Championships we need to show that we aren’t just top in Europe, but in the whole world. I think that we can do it,” Schuller, who plays for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, said in an interview posted on FIFA’s website.

In the group stage, the Germans, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, will play South Korea, Morocco, and Colombia. Schuller is certain that her side can defeat each opponent.

“I think we can still beat all the teams… The best we can do is to think from game to game, like we did in the European Championships. That helped us, so because of that, I’m looking forward to the first games,” she said.

Schuller said that she would like to play more with Alexandra Popp, the team’s captain and a two-time winner of the German Footballer of the Year award.

“We both play in the same position. And then it’s just like I’m usually substituted for her or the other way around,” Schuller added.

“She’s someone who can get the whole team behind her, so to speak. When she runs forward, then it does something to the team. Or when she runs and somehow gets the ball, that’s what makes a leader.”

On July 24, Germany’s Group H campaign will get underway when they take on Morocco.

