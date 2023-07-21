Advertisement
Gianluigi Donnarumma, girlfriend Alessia Elefante experience terrifying armed robbery in Paris

Articles
Gianluigi Donnarumma with his girlfriend Alessia Elefante

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner experienced an armed robbery in Paris.
  • They were tied up and subjected to a harrowing ordeal.
  • Thieves stole jewelry and luxury goods worth around €500,000 (£430,000).
Star Italian footballer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his partner, Alessia Elefante, experienced a terrifying armed robbery at their residence in Paris’ eighth district.

The organized gang tied them up and subjected them to a harrowing ordeal before they managed to escape to safety at a nearby hotel.

Hotel staff alerted the authorities, and the couple received a medical examination and emotional support at a hospital.

The thieves stole valuable jewelry and luxury goods worth around €500,000 (£430,000).

The Paris prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into the incident, focusing on charges of armed robbery and aggravated violence due to the severity of the attack on the renowned footballer and his partner.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s plans to join the PSG squad for pre-season matches and a tour of Japan have been disrupted due to the attack, and the club’s primary concern is now his health and safety.

