Global T20 Canada: ‘Very excited to be part of Mississauga Panthers’ says Shoaib Malik

The Global T20 Canada is back after a three-year hiatus. The tournament will be held at the CAA Centre and will feature six teams, including the new Mississauga Panthers.

The Panthers have appointed former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as their head coach and are looking to make a strong impression in their debut season.

The Mississauga Panthers have a strong team with top players from around the world, including Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, and James Neesham. The Panthers are competing in the Global T20 Canada tournament this year, along with the Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights, and Surrey Jaguars. The Surrey Jaguars are a new team in the tournament this year.

Expressing his enthusiasm on playing for the Panthers, former Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik shared his excitement by stating, “I am very excited to be part of the Mississauga Panthers team, I am looking forward to the atmosphere at the stadium and all the fans that will come out to support our team”

Legends of the game from across the globe have also expressed their eagerness towards watching the highly competitive tournament unfold. One of the Caribbean’s finest left handers, Shivnarine Chanderpaul joins Brian Lara as an ambassador for the competition. On his association, he said, “I am super excited to be a brand ambassador for the upcoming season of Global T20. All six teams look amazing, and the event promises to be a thriller.”

Shiv Chanderpaul praised the Global T20 Canada tournament as an opportunity for Canadian cricketers to learn from and compete with some of the best T20 players in the world. He said that this would help them to develop their skills and become better players.

“We have some big names across all six teams, like Chris Gayle, Harbhajan, Singh, Shahid Aridi, Shoaib Malik playing alongside some great players from Canada such as Rizwan Cheema, Pargat Singh and Saad Bin Zafar.”

The Mississauga Panthers squad is a mix of experience and youth. The team has marquee players like Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, and James Neesham, who have a wealth of experience in international cricket.

The squad also features promising youngsters like Azam Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani, who have the potential to be stars of the future. Ethan Gibson is one of the youngest players in the squad, and he is joined by other promising Canadian cricketers like Nikhil Dutta, Jaskaran Singh Bhuttar, and Cecil Parvez.

Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson

