GLT20 Canada: Shoaib Malik says to ‘never give up till you die’

Shoaib Malik only scored a single run during an encounter in a GLT20 Canada match.

Malik stressed the importance of perseverance and never giving up on one’s goal.

He has represented Pakistan in 287 ODIs.

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is currently leading the Mississauga Panthers in the Global T20 (GLT20) Canada league took to Twitter on Friday to inspire his followers. The 41-year-old emphasized the importance of perseverance, advising everyone to keep striving for their goals no matter what they aspire to achieve.

“Never give up till you die. If you really want to achieve something in life, regardless of whatever it is, the trying part should remain the same,” Malik said.

– “Never Give Up Till You Die. If you really want to achieve something in life, regardless of whatever it is, the trying part should remain the same.”, Shoaib Malik#IamGAME #ShoaibMalik #Cricket #Pakistan #GT20 video via @GT20Canada pic.twitter.com/MVvvyq3mnf — Arsalan H. Shah (@arsalanhshah) July 21, 2023

Malik, in their first match against Brampton Wolves, had a tough time, managing to score only one run off six balls.

His next assignment with the Canadian franchise will be against Vancouver Knights on July 22. Apart from this, Malik is set to feature in the inaugural edition of the Sindh Premier League.

Shoaib Malik is one of Pakistan cricket’s longest-serving players, having made his international debut back in October 1999 against West Indies in Sharjah. Despite almost 24 years since his debut, he continues to perform at the highest level.

In ODIs, Malik played 287 matches for Pakistan, amassing 7534 runs at an average of 34.55 and also contributing with 158 wickets.

While his Test career was relatively short with 35 matches played, he scored 1898 runs at an average of 35.14, with a career-best score of 245 against England in 2015 in the UAE. He also took 32 wickets in Test cricket.

In T20Is, Malik scored 2435 runs in 49 innings at an average of 31.21 with a strike rate of 125.64, and he also claimed 28 wickets.

Notably, Shoaib Malik was part of the winning teams in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Despite being the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 2082 runs, Malik has yet to secure a PSL trophy.

