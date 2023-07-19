Growing tensions between PFF NC, IPC threat to future of football in Pakistan

Tensions rise between PFF NC and the Ministry of IPC.

Minister seeks to place PFF Chairman on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Government receives commitment from FIFA for a written response.

Tensions have escalated between the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee (PFF NC)and the Ministry of IPC, posing a threat to the future of Pakistan football.

The Minister of IPC, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, has taken action to place Haroon Malik, Chairman of the PFF Normalization Committee, on the exit control list (ECL).

Mazari accuses Haroon Malik of breaking election commitments, further straining the already troubled relationship in the ongoing PFF crisis.

Mazari has requested the Standing Committee on IPC to place Haroon on the ECL until an audit of his tenure is completed.

The Minister’s request received strong support during the committee meeting.

Mazari has also called for an audit of the PFF Normalization Committee through the Auditor General of Pakistan and communication with FIFA for committee changes.

While the mandate of the Normalization Committee has been extended until March 15, 2024, the government is awaiting FIFA’s response to accept the extension.

Mazari stated that the government has received a commitment from FIFA to provide a written response soon.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that a response had been sent to the government, stating that the Normalization Committee would continue its operations with the same composition until March 15, 2024.

