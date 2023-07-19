Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Growing tensions between PFF NC, IPC threat to future of football in Pakistan

Growing tensions between PFF NC, IPC threat to future of football in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Growing tensions between PFF NC, IPC threat to future of football in Pakistan

Growing tensions between PFF NC, IPC threat to future of football in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Tensions rise between PFF NC and the Ministry of IPC.
  • Minister seeks to place PFF Chairman on the Exit Control List (ECL).
  • Government receives commitment from FIFA for a written response.
Advertisement

Tensions have escalated between the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee (PFF NC)and the Ministry of IPC, posing a threat to the future of Pakistan football.

The Minister of IPC, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, has taken action to place Haroon Malik, Chairman of the PFF Normalization Committee, on the exit control list (ECL).

Mazari accuses Haroon Malik of breaking election commitments, further straining the already troubled relationship in the ongoing PFF crisis.

Mazari has requested the Standing Committee on IPC to place Haroon on the ECL until an audit of his tenure is completed.

The Minister’s request received strong support during the committee meeting.

Mazari has also called for an audit of the PFF Normalization Committee through the Auditor General of Pakistan and communication with FIFA for committee changes.

Advertisement

While the mandate of the Normalization Committee has been extended until March 15, 2024, the government is awaiting FIFA’s response to accept the extension.

Mazari stated that the government has received a commitment from FIFA to provide a written response soon.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that a response had been sent to the government, stating that the Normalization Committee would continue its operations with the same composition until March 15, 2024.

Also Read

PFF hopeful for Singapore visas after NOC issuance
PFF hopeful for Singapore visas after NOC issuance

PFF has received a NOC for the women's team's friendly matches. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story