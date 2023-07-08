Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood Malik tie knot in private wedding ceremony

Haris Rauf kicks off his wedding festivities with Dholki
Haris Rauf's wedding has been started in full swing. He looked gorgeous...
Muzna Masood Malik and cricketer Haris Rauf exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony recently that didn’t appear to attract much media attention.
The ceremony was held on Thursday. Haris was stunning with a black sherwani and crimson turban while wearing a busy garland around his neck. In keeping with tradition, Muzna looked extremely lovely in an all-red outfit with gold accents.
A spirited qawwali night earlier this week marked the start of the celebrations. Haris, a 29-year-old fast bowler who has received widespread praise for his extraordinary abilities, had already committed to Muzna in a nikkah ceremony in December of the previous year. The couple’s wedding festivities are currently in full gear as they begin their new life together as husband and wife.
Mr &Mrs Haris Rauf ❤️#Harisrauf pic.twitter.com/fkloVdHYWS
— Jia🌻 (@NS71stan) July 7, 2023
Many videos and pictures from the wedding events have surfaced, depicting diverse occasions. These images display the magnificent entrances of the newlyweds, moments from the baraat (wedding procession), and even a moving clip of Muzna saying goodbye to her family.
Haris Rauf barat vibes🥺🫶♥️#HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/ZKuRj7tqXP
— Aleesha (@itx_alisha56) July 6, 2023
Haris Rauf Dholki. #HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/h3nLRmwuUU
— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 4, 2023
Haris Rauf Barat Look♥️💯. #HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/49mNshyx7bAdvertisement
— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 6, 2023
Before the ceremony started, Haris’s colleagues also used the chance to wish the cricketer well. Shaheen Afridi appears with the group in an eight-second video and says, “Harry, we all wish you a very happy wedding.”
Shadi Mubarak Haris Rauf from whole PCT.pic.twitter.com/HPdhh550nD
— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) July 7, 2023
The entire country joins in wishing the newlyweds warm wishes and blessings as the wedding tale plays out. May they experience much love, joy, and success on their journey together.
