Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for two matches by ICC

Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for 2 matches by the ICC.

She was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

She was also fined 50% and 25% of her match fee for Level 2 and Level 1.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed a two-match suspension to Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

This action was taken after she was found to have violated the ICC Code of Conduct during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh women’s team.

During the match, in the 33rd over while facing Nahida Akter’s bowling, Kaur was given out leg before wicket (LBW) when her sweep attempt went wrong. In response to the umpire Tanvir Ahmed’s decision, she displayed dissent and also vented her frustration by hitting the stumps with her bat. This behavior led to her being penalized by the ICC with a two-match suspension.

Kaur’s expression of frustration was captured on camera, which violates the ICC’s article 2.2.

This article encompasses any actions that deviate from the usual course of cricket events, such as striking or kicking the wickets, as well as any deliberate, reckless, or negligent actions that lead to damage to advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows, and other installations.

For instance, this offense could occur when a player vigorously swings their bat in frustration, resulting in damage to advertising boards.

“Kaur has been was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record,” the ICC released a statement.

“She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision’.

“Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to ‘public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’ when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

“The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly,” the ICC stated.

