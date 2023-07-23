Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs with calf strain.

Heather’s injury has unfortunately led to her withdrawal from The Hundred tournament in England, where she was initially set to play for the Northern Superchargers. On the other hand, Tess had recently participated in a six-game white-ball series for Australia A against England A.

Tess holds an impressive record in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the fastest fifty, achieved in just 16 deliveries. Australia is heading into the ODI series against Ireland following 2-1 defeats in both ODIs and T20Is against England, resulting in a Women’s Ashes draw with an 8-8 scoreline.

The updated Australia squad for the upcoming matches includes Alyssa Healy as the captain, with Tahlia McGrath as the vice-captain. Other players in the squad are Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham.

