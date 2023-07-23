Advertisement
Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs with calf strain

Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs with calf strain

  • Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs with calf strain.
  • Tess Flintoff replaces Heather Graham in Australia’s ODI squad.
  • Heather Graham withdraws from The Hundred due to calf injury.
Australian all-rounder Heather Graham will miss the upcoming women’s ODI series against Ireland due to a calf strain.

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that Tess Flintoff, an uncapped all-rounder, will take Heather’s place in the squad for the three-game series.

Heather was initially selected for the ODI leg of the Women’s Ashes and remained in the team for the tour of Ireland as a replacement for pacer Megan Schutt, who returned home after the conclusion of the multi-format trip to England.

“Graham will remain with the Australian team in Ireland to commence her rehabilitation before returning to Australia to continue this with Cricket Tasmania,” said CA in a statement.

Heather’s injury has unfortunately led to her withdrawal from The Hundred tournament in England, where she was initially set to play for the Northern Superchargers. On the other hand, Tess had recently participated in a six-game white-ball series for Australia A against England A.

Tess holds an impressive record in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the fastest fifty, achieved in just 16 deliveries. Australia is heading into the ODI series against Ireland following 2-1 defeats in both ODIs and T20Is against England, resulting in a Women’s Ashes draw with an 8-8 scoreline.

The updated Australia squad for the upcoming matches includes Alyssa Healy as the captain, with Tahlia McGrath as the vice-captain. Other players in the squad are Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham.

