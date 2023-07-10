Here is how much Aqsa Afridi’s wedding dresses cost

Aqsa Afridi wed Naseer Nasir last Friday.

The bride donned a pure red sharara that was richly adorned with golden embroidery.

Aqsa was captured on camera wearing a stunning long bridal gown.

Aqsa Afridi, the eldest daughter of cricket legend Shahid Afridi, wed Naseer Nasir last Friday in a secret but opulent wedding for her rukhsati.

As he wished his beautiful daughter well on her new adventure in life, Afridi himself posted some photos from the occasion. Due to privacy concerns, Aqsa’s face was kept off the photographs.

Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms – and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. 😌 May Allah… pic.twitter.com/CdhniCJW8b — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 8, 2023

Even though the photographs only showed the barest elements of the wedding, Aqsa’s wedding gown nonetheless managed to draw in online viewers.

The bride donned a pure red sharara that was richly adorned with golden embroidery and diamond accents.

Many people were curious about how much the extravagant garment would cost.

According to the price tag provided by the brand, the clothing was from Sana Sikander Khan’s Republic Womens Wear bridal collection and cost approximately Rs750,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abeera Mir | Fashion Updates (@fashiontalkbyabeera)

Aqsa was captured on camera wearing a stunning long bridal gown on the day of her valima reception in a video posted by makeup artist Furqan Sheikh of Karachi.

The wedding dress’ designer also created a grey-blue dress that was touching the ground, which cost Rs850,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FurqansSalon (@furqanssalon)

Aqsa and Naseer were wed in a little nikah ceremony in December, and the rukhsati—the occasion when the bride officially settles into her husband’s home—took place later.

