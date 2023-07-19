Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here is how to watch Pakistan Shaheens and India A high-octane match live today

Here is how to watch Pakistan Shaheens and India A high-octane match live today

Articles
Advertisement
Here is how to watch Pakistan Shaheens and India A high-octane match live today

Here is how to watch Pakistan Shaheens and India A high-octane match live today

Advertisement
  • Pakistan Shaheens and India A can be watched live on ACC’s YouTube channel.
  • Pakistan is currently second in the group.
  • India is leading the group with four points.
Advertisement

The 12th match of the current ACC Emerging Cup 2023 between Pakistan Shaheens and India A will take place today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With victories over Nepal and the United Arab Emirates in back-to-back games, the Men in Green are currently ranked second in Group B.

The Yash Dhull-led India, on the other side, now holds the first spot in the points standings with four points and a respectable run rate of +3.792.

The team led by Mohammad Haris will be motivated to defeat their arch-rivals in order to earn two significant points and climb to the top of the standings.

Match time

The most anticipated match between the two neighbors will take place in Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, and it will start at 1:30 PM PST.

Advertisement

Where to watch live?

Fans of Pakistan may watch live streaming of Pakistan vs. India on AsianCricketCouncilTV, the Aisa Cricket Council’s (ACC) official YouTube page.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash set for this date in Kandy
Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash set for this date in Kandy

Pak-Ind clash in Asia Cup 2023 is set for Sept 2 in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story