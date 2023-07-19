Here is how to watch Pakistan Shaheens and India A high-octane match live today

Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash set for this date in Kandy
The 12th match of the current ACC Emerging Cup 2023 between Pakistan Shaheens and India A will take place today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
With victories over Nepal and the United Arab Emirates in back-to-back games, the Men in Green are currently ranked second in Group B.
The Yash Dhull-led India, on the other side, now holds the first spot in the points standings with four points and a respectable run rate of +3.792.
The team led by Mohammad Haris will be motivated to defeat their arch-rivals in order to earn two significant points and climb to the top of the standings.
The most anticipated match between the two neighbors will take place in Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, and it will start at 1:30 PM PST.
Fans of Pakistan may watch live streaming of Pakistan vs. India on AsianCricketCouncilTV, the Aisa Cricket Council’s (ACC) official YouTube page.
