High-Profile Committee Approves Changes in Pakistan Hockey Federation

Approved changes entail replacing the current setup with new individuals.

Coordination with Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif during the meeting.

Committee endorses holding free and fair PHF elections under an interim setup.

Advertisement

The high-profile Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) Committee, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved all the recommendations put forth by the Performance Evaluation Committee. The approved recommendations entail replacing the current setup with new individuals. The Evaluation Committee, in coordination with Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, presented these proposals during the meeting.

The committee’s gathering, chaired by Khawaja Mohammad Asif, lasted approximately 45 minutes, during which it endorsed the idea of holding free and fair PHF elections under an interim setup. To ensure the implementation of the approved recommendations, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been granted authorization by the committee. It is essential to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Patron in Chief of the PHF, has granted full authority to the committee to determine the future of the hockey federation.

According to the PHF constitution, the Patron holds significant power in deciding the fate of the game, and the Prime Minister’s directive had already vested complete authority in the high-profile committee, making their decisions binding on all government institutions. The Evaluation Committee, led by Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso, also attended the meeting and played a pivotal role in shaping the recommendations approved by the PHF Committee.