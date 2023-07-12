Huge prize money announced by British Open

The prize money for the 2023 British Open Championship will be a record $3 million.

This is an 18% increase from the 2022 tournament.

The 151st championship will be held at Royal Liverpool from July 16–23.

“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” the CEO of R&A Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

“While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.

“We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.”

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, the sport’s oldest title will see an increase in prize money.

The 151st championship, which will take place this year, will be held at Royal Liverpool from July 16–23.

