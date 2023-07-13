ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men’s, Women’s Teams

“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,” ICC Chair Greg Barclay said.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Additionally, it was stressed that cricket is an inclusive sport for all individuals, and everyone should have the chance to earn equal financial compensation. Advertisement

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally,” he added.

Following the agreement on the distribution model for the next four years, the ICC Board has also approved the largest-ever investment in cricket. Each ICC Member will receive enhanced funding, with a specific strategic investment allocated to drive global development initiatives in alignment with the ICC Global Growth Strategy.

Furthermore, the ICC Board has endorsed modifications to the ICC Sanctioning Regulations. These changes aim to support all Member nations in generating sustainable revenue streams and promoting the growth of the game, while simultaneously ensuring the integrity of cricket and the welfare of those involved.

The Chief Executive Committee (CEC) has agreed that these amendments will be applied retrospectively, starting from the beginning of the current World Test Championship cycle.

Also Read Ashwin joins elite list of bowlers with 700 wickets Ashwin became 3rd Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in international cricket....