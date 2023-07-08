ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bilawal Bhutto to lead well-known committee to decide participation of Pakistan

Pakistan will play against India in the World Cup on Oct 15

The participation of Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India is still in doubt.

The federal government has established a committee.

Pakistan and India will face each other on October 15.

Advertisement

According to sources, the federal government has established a well-known committee under the direction of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss participation of Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which would be held by India.

Pakistan’s participation in the most eagerly awaited cricket match is still in doubt as relations between the two countries remain strained and security in the neighboring nation is a big concern.

The 50-over World Cup is set to start in October, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that it needs the government’s permission to send the team to India, which has been Pakistan’s main opponent since its division in 1947.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, the cricket regulatory body requested approval for Pakistan’s participation in the competition.

The suggestion was taken into consideration, and PM Shehbaz established a high-level committee to decide whether or not to send the national team to India.

The decision regarding Pakistan’s tour would be made in light of the recommendations made by the committee led by FM Bilawal on all issues pertaining to the World Cup in India.

Advertisement

According to them, the prime minister will receive the final suggestions and must approve them.

The committee, which is presided over by FM Bilawal, is made up of the heads of the national security agencies as well as the interior minister Rana Sanaullah, the law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of inter-provincial coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, and the foreign secretary.

The PCB also requested that the government examine the anticipated security on the five stadiums that were allocated to Pakistan for their World Cup matches in the letter sent via the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

A three-person government delegation traveled to India in 2016 to conduct reconnaissance for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. As a result, the ICC relocated Pakistan’s match against India from Dharamsala to Kolkata for security reasons.

The thrilling match between Pakistan and India is set for October 15 in Ahmedabad, according to the World Cup 2023 schedule released by the ICC last week.

Matches with Pakistan have been scheduled at five locations:

Advertisement

October 12 – vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

– vs Qualifier in Hyderabad October 15 – vs India in Ahmedabad

– vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

– vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

– vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

– vs South Africa in Chennai Advertisement October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

– vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 5 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru

– vs New Zealand Bengaluru November 12 – vs England in Kolkata

Also Read ICC reveals June 2023 men’s player of the month nominees Dubai (ICC): The race for the ICC Men's Player of the Month...