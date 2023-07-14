Advertisement
ICC gives approval to limit participation o international players in T20 leagues

Shadab Kahn celebrates with his teammates after taking wicket

  • ICC has approved a new regulation that limits the number of overseas players in T20 leagues.
  • Each league will be allowed a maximum of four overseas players.
  • Leagues will also be required to pay a 10% release fee to the home boards of the players.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given its approval to a new regulation that introduces a limit on the number of overseas players in T20 leagues worldwide.

Under the new rule, each cricket league will be allowed a maximum of four overseas players, while up to seven local players, including Associate players, can be included in the teams.

The decision was made following votes by cricket chief executives, with the aim of striking a balance between promoting local talent and attracting international stars.

Existing tournaments such as MLC, ILT20, and GLT20 will eventually need to adhere to the new limits, as they currently allow for more than four overseas players.

Leagues will also be required to pay a 10 percent release fee to the home boards of the players. The timeline for implementing these changes will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Initially, the proposal faced opposition from BCCI, NZC, BCB, and SLC, while PCB, CWI, CA, CI, and ECB supported the new regulation to protect the interests of local talented players.

This regulation marks a significant development in maintaining a balance between local and international talent in T20 leagues, promoting the growth of cricket on a global scale.

ILT20 currently permits nine overseas players, MLC allows for six, and GLT20 allows five overseas players from Full Member countries, with a minimum requirement of three local players.

