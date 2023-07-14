Important details regarding Asia Cup 2023 venues revealed

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Sri Lanka, with matches in Palikele and Dambulla.

Pakistan will start their campaign in Lahore against Nepal on August 31st.

The second venue in Pakistan is expected to be Karachi or Pindi.

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be held in Sri Lanka, with two cities, Palikele and Dambulla, chosen as the host venues. The decision to distribute the matches between these cities was made after discussions among the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Organizers recognized the challenges of hosting nine consecutive One Day matches in a single venue, leading to the decision to split the matches between the two cities in Sri Lanka. Palikele and Dambulla have been selected as the host cities for the prestigious Asia Cup, according to reliable sources.

There is anticipation for a highly awaited match between Pakistan and India, which might take place in Palikele, adding excitement to the tournament. The Pakistani team will start their campaign in Lahore against Nepal on August 31st before traveling to Sri Lanka the next day.

In Pakistan, either Karachi or Pindi is expected to be chosen as the second venue. This unique approach of hosting the Asia Cup in two different cities is aimed at bringing a dynamic and diverse element to the tournament, ensuring an exhilarating experience for cricket fans worldwide.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the tournament schedule, which promises a series of thrilling matches set against the beautiful backdrop of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

