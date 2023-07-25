Advertisement
Edition: English
India to play Australia in 4 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is in 2023-24

  • India will play 16 international matches.
  • Home season will kick off with a 3-match ODI series.
  • India will also host Afghanistan and England for a 3-match T20I series.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the venues for the 2023-24 home season, which will see India facing Australia, Afghanistan, and England.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting period ahead as the senior men’s team is set to play 16 international matches during this season. The matches include 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The venues were confirmed by the BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures, and Technical Committee, following their venue rotation policy, as stated by BCCI’s honorary secretary, Jay Shah, in a release on Tuesday.

After spending the remaining part of the ongoing season on away tours, India will have a busy and thrilling season ahead at home.

India’s upcoming home season will kick off with a three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI matches will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

After the World Cup, India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad.

Moving into the new year, India will welcome Afghanistan for their first-ever white-ball bilateral tour.

The three-match T20I series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru – a significant venue for Afghanistan as it was where they played their inaugural Test match.

The focus will then shift to Test cricket, as India hosts England for a thrilling five-match Test series beginning on January 25, 2024. The Test matches will be played at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

