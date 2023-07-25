India to play Australia in 4 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is in 2023-24

India will play 16 international matches.

Home season will kick off with a 3-match ODI series.

India will also host Afghanistan and England for a 3-match T20I series.

Advertisement

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the venues for the 2023-24 home season, which will see India facing Australia, Afghanistan, and England.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting period ahead as the senior men’s team is set to play 16 international matches during this season. The matches include 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The venues were confirmed by the BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures, and Technical Committee, following their venue rotation policy, as stated by BCCI’s honorary secretary, Jay Shah, in a release on Tuesday.

After spending the remaining part of the ongoing season on away tours, India will have a busy and thrilling season ahead at home.