Inzamam-ul-Haq says Karachi is rich for producing great batters

The program was held in Karachi from July 21 to 23.

Around 10,000 cricket players from Sindh participated in the trials.

Selected players will participate in a match on Sunday. Former Test captain of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, praised Karachi's rich batting culture, which has produced numerous world-class batters in the past. Currently, Inzamam is overseeing Peshawar Zalmi's talent hunt program in Sindh. The trials were conducted in Karachi on Friday, with Inzamam being assisted by Kamran Akmal, Rashid Latif, and Mohammad Akram. During a media interaction, Inzamam expressed their discovery of highly talented cricketers, who will now receive support and guidance under the Peshawar Zalmi umbrella.

“There is immense talent in Pakistan and Karachi has always been on top. Karachi’s culture is very rich, as far as producing batters is concerned. We have got world-class batters from here including Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Saeed Anwar and many more,” he said.

“I hope we will find more talented batters in this trial. Our aim is to facilitate selected players by providing them ample opportunities,” he added.

Around 10,000 cricket players from Sindh have enrolled in the ongoing trials, scheduled to conclude tomorrow. After the trials, selected players will participate in a match on Sunday, where the final group of players will be determined.



Before this, Peshawar Zalmi organized trials in various regions across the country with the goal of discovering promising talent and refining their skills to potentially represent the national team.

