Islam Makhachev remains on top of UFC pound for pound rankings

FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand stun Norway 1-0 in Women’s World Cup opener
New Zealand Stuns Norway 1-0 in Opening Match. Hannah Wilkinson's Goal Gives...
The men’s UFC pound-for-pound ranking is a collection of the most skilled and formidable fighters in the world of mixed martial arts.
These individuals possess all the necessary attributes to be dominant forces inside the octagon.
Now, let’s take a look at the official Sportsnaut.com men’s UFC pound-for-pound rankings, a list that has consistently sparked lively discussions within the UFC community.
10. Max Holloway:
With a remarkable record of 24-7, Max Holloway is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweight fighters in history. His exceptional fighting style has been a key factor in earning him this status. In April, he showcased his skills by securing a victory against Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City, reaffirming that he remains at the top of his game.
9. Alexandre Pantoja:
After securing a win against Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 on July 9, Alexandre Pantoja has climbed back into the top 10 rankings. With this victory, his UFC record now stands at an impressive 20-5.
8. Charles Oliveria:
Renowned for his outstanding grappling prowess, Charles Oliveira holds the record for the most submission wins in the UFC to date, with an impressive total of 16 submissions.
His area of expertise lies in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and his UFC record stands at an impressive 34 victories and 7 losses.
7. Kamaru Usman:
Kamaru Usman is a widely recognized figure in the world of UFC. He held an impressive winning streak of 15 consecutive victories before facing back-to-back defeats at the hands of Leon Edwards in UFC 278 and 286.
Now, all eyes are on Usman’s eagerly awaited return to the Octagon, which promises to be an intriguing and exciting comeback.
6. Aljamain Sterling:
Aljamain Sterling has been on an impressive unbeaten streak in his last nine fights, solidifying his reputation as one of the top fighters in the sport.
His exceptional wrestling abilities have been a key factor in his success, leading him to successfully defend his Bantamweight title on four occasions.
5. Leon Edwards:
Leon Edwards has achieved a remarkable feat by defeating Usman in two consecutive matches, showcasing not only his courage but also his tenacious fighting style.
With a record of 21 wins and 3 losses, his impressive track record speaks volumes about his skills and abilities in the Octagon.
4. Jon Jones:
As if dominating the light heavyweight for over a decade wasn’t enough, Jones decided to do it all again at heavyweight. Nicknamed “The MMA Goat”, Jon just needed three minutes to beat former interim champion Ciryl Gane.
3. Israel Adesanya:
A ruthless fighter inside the octagon and a decent personality outside of it, Adesanya has it all. “The Last Style Bender” is considered one of the most technically gifted fighters in UFC. He has a record of 24-2.
2. Alexander Volkanovski:
Considered one of the most complete fighters in UFC, there is very little he cannot do in the Octagon. His record of 26-2 is one of the best.
1. Islam Makhachev:
Islam Makhachev, an outstanding lightweight fighter in the UFC, boasts an impressive record of 24 wins and only 1 loss. With a remarkable streak of 12 consecutive victories, he has showcased remarkable dominance over his opponents.
The last time he experienced defeat in the octagon was back in 2015. His performances have been nothing short of remarkable, making him one of the top contenders in his weight class.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.