Jabeur heartbroken after Wimbledon final defeat

Jabeur experienced a deeply emotional moment in the Wimbledon 2023.

Vondrousova’s victory made her the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Jabeur, who had suffered numerous injuries, was the runner-up for the second year in a row.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Ons Jabeur experienced a deeply emotional moment as she shed tears following her loss in the Wimbledon 2023 final against the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic.

Vondrousova’s victory made her the first unseeded player to ever win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in the professional era. For Jabeur, it was a devastating outcome as she once again finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was present on the court to present the trophies to the finalists and offered consolation to Jabeur in her moment of disappointment.