Jabeur heartbroken after Wimbledon final defeat

Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon
Vondrousova was first unseeded woman to reach Wimbledon. Vondrousova's victory over Jabeur...
On Saturday, Ons Jabeur experienced a deeply emotional moment as she shed tears following her loss in the Wimbledon 2023 final against the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic.
Vondrousova’s victory made her the first unseeded player to ever win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in the professional era. For Jabeur, it was a devastating outcome as she once again finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was present on the court to present the trophies to the finalists and offered consolation to Jabeur in her moment of disappointment.
“I will try to speak because this is very tough. I think this is the most painful loss of my career. First I want to say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament,” Jabeur said through the tears.
“You are an amazing player and I know you had a lot of injuries so I am very happy for you. It is going to be a tough day today for me. I am not going to give up and I will come back stronger. It’s an amazing tournament for me, I want to thank my team for always believing in me.
“We are going to make it one day, I promise you. Thank you guys for coming, thank you for cheering for me. I really appreciate your support, it has been a tough journey but that is tennis. I promise I’ll come back one day and win this tournament.”
Ons Jabeur aimed to make history as the first Arab tennis player to secure a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to win one of the four major tournaments.
Due to the possibility of rain showers, the roof on Centre Court was closed during the match. Initially, Jabeur had a positive start, winning the first two games of the final. However, her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, quickly found her rhythm, utilizing slow slices and clever angles effectively. Despite Jabeur taking a 4-2 lead, she lost four consecutive games, resulting in the loss of the opening set.
Vondrousova swiftly took a 1-0 and 40-0 lead in the second set, but Jabeur fought back and won three consecutive games. Nevertheless, Vondrousova leveled the set at 3-3 and crucially broke Jabeur’s serve at 4-4.
Although Vondrousova initially missed her first match point due to a double fault, she ultimately secured the victory with a volley on her second opportunity, clinching the title.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.