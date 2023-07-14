Jake Paul and KSI to Put Their Beef Aside at Logan Paul’s Wedding

- Jake Paul and KSI are set to reunite for the first time.
- Logan Paul recently got engaged to Nina Agdal.
- KSI and Logan Paul are both invited to the wedding.
Jake Paul and KSI, well-known personalities in the social media and YouTube world, are set to reunite for the first time since their previous almost physical altercation.
During their last encounter, tensions ran high between them, but now they will be coming face to face again.
Logan Paul, the older brother of Jake Paul, recently got engaged to Nina Agdal, a Danish model. The couple began dating last year, and their relationship has now culminated in a joyful engagement, which took place on Sunday, July 9th.
It’s worth mentioning that KSI and Logan Paul were once adversaries, having engaged in two boxing matches. The first bout ended in a draw, while the second fight saw KSI emerge as the victor.
Currently, Jake Paul and KSI have established a friendship and have embarked on a joint venture. They have signed a deal with FC Barcelona in early July and co-own the widely popular energy drink brand, Prime Hydration. Their company recently entered into a partnership with the champions of La Liga.
Although KSI and Logan Paul share a friendly relationship, the same cannot be said for KSI and Jake Paul. In fact, it is anticipated that the two will have a fight towards the end of 2023.
In a YouTube video, Jake Paul addressed his older brother and inquired whether he planned to invite KSI to his upcoming wedding.
“Yeah, I’ll probably invite him. Do you think that’s going to be an issue?” Logan asked.
“No, I don’t care,” Jake replied. “We’ve only been in a public setting one time together in Los Angeles at [a restaurant] and we almost all fought. But, I think it’ll be fine. Look, I’m all about business and professionalism.”
Following his playful comment, Jake Paul then clarified that he was only joking about fighting KSI at the wedding.
However, with KSI confirmed to be attending Logan’s wedding, it is crucial for both KSI and Jake to exercise caution and behave appropriately to prevent any potential conflicts or unwanted incidents from arising on Logan’s momentous occasion.
