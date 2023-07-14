Jake Paul and KSI to Put Their Beef Aside at Logan Paul’s Wedding

Jake Paul and KSI are set to reunite for the first time.

Logan Paul recently got engaged to Nina Agdal.

KSI and Logan Paul are both invited to the wedding.

Jake Paul and KSI, well-known personalities in the social media and YouTube world, are set to reunite for the first time since their previous almost physical altercation.

During their last encounter, tensions ran high between them, but now they will be coming face to face again.

Logan Paul, the older brother of Jake Paul, recently got engaged to Nina Agdal, a Danish model. The couple began dating last year, and their relationship has now culminated in a joyful engagement, which took place on Sunday, July 9th.

It’s worth mentioning that KSI and Logan Paul were once adversaries, having engaged in two boxing matches. The first bout ended in a draw, while the second fight saw KSI emerge as the victor.