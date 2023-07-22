Jasprit Bumrah in final stages of rehabilitation: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah is in the final phase of his rehabilitation, BCCI said.

Bumrah has been out of action since September.

Rishabh Pant is currently training after recovering from injuries.

India’s star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is in the final phase of his rehabilitation following surgery, as confirmed by the country’s cricket board (BCCI) on Friday.

The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been out of action since September and was unavailable for both last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and the Indian Premier League.

Bumrah underwent back surgery earlier this year, causing him to miss India’s recent defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

However, India is hopeful that he will recover in time for the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

In other injury news, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing training after recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Both players’ availability will be crucial for India’s preparations and performances in the upcoming tournaments.

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games…,” the BCCI said of Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

“The BCCI medical team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.”

Pant “has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets” after undergoing ligament surgery earlier this year as a result of several injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

“He is currently following a fitness program designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the BCCI said.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, two hitters who were hurt, have “resumed batting in the nets,” according to the governing body.

India’s current trip to the West Indies does not include any of the injured players. The first test in a two-match series was won by India. Following five T20 matches, an ODI series between the teams will begin on July 27.

