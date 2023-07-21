Jordan Henderson missing as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott make comeback for Liverpool

Harvey Elliott (L) and Curtis Jones (R) make their return to Liverpool for pe-season

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott rejoined Liverpool for pre-season.

They received a warm welcome at a Germany training base coinciding.

Jones asked, “Where’s our Jordan?” referring to the Liverpool assistant fitness coach.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have rejoined the Liverpool squad for their pre-season preparations after their successful U21 Euros campaign with England but there was no Jordan Henderson.

They received a warm welcome at the Germany training base, with their arrival coinciding with the start of Liverpool’s pre-season schedule.

During the welcoming embrace with his teammates, Curtis Jones was heard saying, “Where’s our Jordan?” This led to some speculation among fans about whether he was referring to Jordan Henderson, who has been involved in Liverpool transfer rumors.

However, it turns out Jones was actually asking about Jordan Fairclough, the club’s assistant fitness coach, and he immediately hugged him after making the comment.

Both Jones and Elliott are expected to be gradually integrated into the pre-season training as Liverpool prepares for upcoming friendlies in Germany, Singapore, and England over the next few weeks.

