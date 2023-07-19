Jordi Alba: Spain defender to join with Messi, Busquets at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba will be joining Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Jordi Alba, the Spain defender, will be joining his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, according to club president Jorge Mas. Alba, who recently left Barcelona after more than 10 years with the club, has signed a contract with Inter Miami and is expected to be available for their match against Atlanta on Tuesday.

During his time at Barcelona, Alba scored 27 goals in 459 matches and played a significant role in the team’s success, winning six La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015.

Messi and Busquets have already made the move to Major League Soccer in the United States and were presented to Inter Miami fans on Sunday. They have signed deals until 2025. Messi has started training with his new team and is set to make his debut in a Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul on Friday.

Furthermore, Inter Miami has been linked with another former Barcelona player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who is currently playing for Brazilian side Gremio. Suarez played alongside Messi, Busquets, and Alba during his six seasons at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020.

Mas said on Tuesday: “There’s been a lot of talk about Luis Suarez coming. We haven’t held direct talks with Gremio or with Suarez.

“I don’t know how Luis Suarez can leave Gremio. But if he does, we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. That possibility would be there.”

