Justin Langer takes over as Lucknow Super Giants’ coach in IPL

Justin Langer, who previously served as the head coach of the Australian cricket team, has been chosen as the coach for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Langer has taken over the position from Andy Flower, a former Zimbabwe cricketer.

Under Flower’s guidance, LSG secured third place in the IPL for two consecutive years.