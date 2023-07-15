Advertisement
Edition: English
Justin Langer takes over as Lucknow Super Giants' coach in IPL

Justin Langer takes over as Lucknow Super Giants' coach in IPL

  • Justin Langer appointed as coach for Lucknow Super Giants.
  • Langer previously served as head coach of Australian cricket team.
  • Langer has a wealth of experience in coaching.
Justin Langer, who previously served as the head coach of the Australian cricket team, has been chosen as the coach for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Langer has taken over the position from Andy Flower, a former Zimbabwe cricketer.

Under Flower’s guidance, LSG secured third place in the IPL for two consecutive years.

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL,” former Australia test batsman Langer said in a team statement.

“We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”

Langer, who was the coach during Australia’s first-ever victory in the T20 World Cup in 2021, decided to step down from his position in 2022 and declined an offer for a temporary extension.

During his tenure, the Perth Scorchers secured the Big Bash title on three occasions.

Franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said: “I have enjoyed my interactions with Justin Langer. He seems to bring in a huge amount of aggression and a lot of clarity.”

