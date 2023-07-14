Kai Havertz makes positive start to Arsenal career

Advertisement Kai Havertz is enjoying his time at Arsenal so far.

He is eager to establish a strong connection with his new colleagues.

He is aware that it will take time to get used to the style of play.

Kai Havertz is having a great experience at Arsenal following his introduction as a substitute in the second half against FC Nurnberg last Thursday. The German national, who transferred from Chelsea to join the Gunners, is eager to establish a strong connection with his new colleagues as swiftly as he can.

“I’m very happy – for me it’s a very big club and to play here is of course a dream and I’m happy to be part of this group. I’ve been here for four days and I feel very welcome and I’m happy to be with the boys,” Havertz was quoted as saying by arsenal.com.

“It’s a young group and when I watched them last year from the outside it was fun to watch them, and I felt the energy behind the club. It’s great to be here and hopefully we’re going to have a good time and achieve a lot of things.

“From the outside it always looked like a big family and I always felt the energy whenever I played against them. For me, it was always so tough to play against them because you felt the togetherness of the players, and now to be in there I felt very welcome from the first second. I’ve been here for a couple of days and I already feel part of the group.

“It’ll take some days and weeks to get used to the style of play, that is clear, but I’m going to give everything for the club to get the fitness back into my body and hopefully perform in the highest level in the league.”

Havertz etched his name into the annals of football history with a crucial goal in the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final against Manchester City, aiding Chelsea in securing their second title in the club's history at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

However, despite an impressive initial period with the club, the German player faced challenges in maintaining consistent performance, managing only 32 goals in 139 appearances for Chelsea. During his time with the team, Havertz achieved success by winning three trophies, namely the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2021, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022. However, he was unable to secure any domestic accolades throughout his three-year tenure.