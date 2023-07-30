Kapil Dev hits out at Indian players, says they are ‘too arrogant’

Advertisement Kapil Dev criticized the current Indian batters.

He also expressed his concern about the influence of excessive wealth.

Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed that Indian players rarely approach. Kapil Dev, the former Indian cricketer, has criticized the current Indian batters, accusing them of displaying arrogance and believing they possess all the knowledge. He also expressed his concern about the influence of excessive wealth, which he believes has contributed to an increase in arrogance among Indian players.

“What’s good about the young players is that they are very confident. The negative part is that they think they know everything. They think they don’t have to seek advice from anyone. An experienced person can always help, even if he has not played the modern game,” Kapil said

Subsequently, the conversation shifted to Sunil Gavaskar, and it was noted that none of the present Indian team members sought to benefit from the wealth of experience he possesses. Sadly, the legendary Indian cricketer has ceased offering his valuable advice to the players.

“Sometimes too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers think they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help.

“When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can’t you talk? Where is the ego? There is no ego as such. They feel ‘we are good enough’. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, he knows things. Listening sometimes can change your thought.”

Gavaskar, a highly esteemed figure not only in India but globally, recently revealed that Indian players rarely approach him for cricket-related advice.

“No, no one has come. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman regularly came to me. And they would approach me with a specific problem and you could tell them something which you had observed.

“I don’t have an ego about this, I could go and talk to them but since there are two coaches – Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore – so sometimes you hold back since you don’t want to confuse them with too much information,” Gavaskar said

