Katie Ledecky breaks Michael Phelps’ record for most individual world swimming medals

Katie Ledecky won her 16th gold medal.

This surpassed Michael Phelps’ record.

She won the 800-meter freestyle in a time of 8:08.87.

Advertisement

After capturing her 16th gold medal on Saturday, American star swimmer Katie Ledecky overtook Michael Phelps’ record for the most individual world swimming medals in a career.

Ledecky also made swimming history by winning six straight world championships in the same competition.

At the 2023 global Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, the 26-year-old won the 800-meter freestyle in a time of 8:08.87, giving her her 16th global championship. By 4.44 seconds, she outran Chinese competitor Li Bingjie, who came in second.

Ledecky reflected on her accomplishments after the race.

“It’s special. I really didn’t even know I was going to achieve that until people started telling me. It’s cool,” the seven-time Olympic gold medalist said.

“I’m happy with that swim. I wanted it to be a little better, but I’ll take it. I’m really pleased with how the week went.”

Advertisement

When Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday, her fifth world championship in that event, she surpassed Phelps’ previous record.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan’s Haseeb Tariq ranks 89th in World Swimming Championship Haseeb Tariq of Pakistan finished 89th out of 115 swimmers in the...