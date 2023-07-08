Kuwaiti Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah Elected Head of OCA

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait was elected as the head of OCA.

He defeated OCA Director General Husain Al-Musallam 24-20.

Sheikh Talal promises to unite Asia again.

By defeating Husain Al-Musallam at the Saturday General Assembly in Bangkok, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait became the third member of his illustrious family to be elected as the head of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The 54-year-old beat OCA Director General Al-Musallam 24-20, according to a release from the OCA. He is the son of the organization’s founding president, Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah, who oversaw the group from 1991 to 2021 before stepping down as a result of a guilty finding against him in a Swiss forgery prosecution, is succeeded by his brother Sheikh Talal.

Since 2021, India’s former secretary general Randhir Singh has served as the OCA’s interim president.

“I will follow the lead of my father and brother,” Sheikh Talal told the delegates after his victory.

“We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again,” he added.

Before this year’s Asian Games begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, Sheikh Talal assumes leadership.

