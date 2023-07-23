Lahiru Thirimanne retires from international cricket

Advertisement Thirimanne announced his immediate retirement from international cricket.

Thirimanne made his debut for the Sri Lankan national team in 2010.

Lahiru Thirimanne, the Sri Lankan batsman, has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket. The 33-year-old shared the news on social media, marking the conclusion of a successful career that spanned 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is. Thirimanne made his debut for the national team in 2010.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country for the past few years. This game has given me so much over the years. But with a lot of mixed feelings, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” Thirimanne posted on Facebook.

“As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland.

The decision I made was not an easy one, and there were various unforeseen factors that influenced it, which I can’t disclose here. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the SLC members, coaches, teammates, physios, trainers, and analysts for their unwavering support and encouragement.

I also want to extend my sincere thanks to my fans, supporters, and journalists for the immense love, backing, and motivation they’ve provided throughout my career. I will forever cherish your support. Additionally, I am grateful to those who have supported me behind the scenes during my entire journey.

Throughout my ODI career, I managed to achieve three Test centuries and four ODI hundreds. Notably, I was part of the Sri Lankan side that secured a victory against India in the final of the 2014 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Mirpur.

Thirimanne participated in three T20 World Cup tournaments and was also involved in Sri Lanka’s last two 50-over World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

His most recent appearance for Sri Lanka was during the second Test against India in Bengaluru in March of the previous year, where he had a disappointing performance, scoring only eight and zero runs.

