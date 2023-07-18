Latif slams those taking credit for Saud Shakeel’s success

Rashid Latif criticized people who tried to take credit.

Saud scored 208 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Saud has become the first Pakistani batsman.

Advertisement

Former Test cricketer Rashid Latif expressed his disapproval towards individuals who attempted to claim credit for Saud Shakeel’s success in Test cricket.

Following Saud’s impressive performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka, several people in the cricket community took to Twitter to share their memories of Saud from his early days in the sport.

However, Rashid Latif responded critically to these individuals, implying that they were trying to take undue credit for Saud’s rise in the game.