Latif slams those taking credit for Saud Shakeel’s success

Saud Shakeel’s performance earns him praise from all corners
Saud Shakeel scored his maiden Test double-hundred. His knock made fans and...
Former Test cricketer Rashid Latif expressed his disapproval towards individuals who attempted to claim credit for Saud Shakeel’s success in Test cricket.
Following Saud’s impressive performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka, several people in the cricket community took to Twitter to share their memories of Saud from his early days in the sport.
However, Rashid Latif responded critically to these individuals, implying that they were trying to take undue credit for Saud’s rise in the game.
Rashid taunted people for taking undue credit for Saud’s performance. “Success has many fathers, failure is an orphan,” he wrote.
Saud amazed the spectators with his exceptional batting performance, scoring 208 runs, aided by hitting 19 fours. Pakistan’s innings came to an end at 461, granting them a lead of 149 runs, with Saud’s outstanding unbeaten double-century being the highlight.
On the second day, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman formed an unbeaten partnership, rescuing Pakistan from a challenging situation of 101-5.
In response to Sri Lanka’s score of 312, Pakistan reached 221-5 before rain interrupted the play, with the visitors still trailing by 91 runs.
Prabath Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner from Sri Lanka, claimed three wickets, including the dismissal of captain Babar Azam.
Dhananjaya de Silva, a Sri Lankan batsman, had previously contributed 122 runs, ensuring a respectable total for the hosts.
Saud has now become the first Pakistani batsman to achieve a double-hundred in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, he has surpassed Mohammad Hafeez’s previous record of 196 runs to become the highest run-scorer in Galle.
