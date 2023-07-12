Lionel Messi happy to join Inter Miami, looking forward to new challenges

Lionel Messi is happy to join Inter Miami and looking forward to new challenges.

Messi will be officially introduced as an Inter Miami player on Sunday.

Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Lionel Messi has said he is happy he joined Inter Miami and that he is looking forward to taking on new challenges. In advance of his official introduction as an Inter Miami player, scheduled for a special occasion on Sunday, the 36-year-old arrived in the country on Tuesday.

In an interview with Argentinian TV, Messi affirmed, “I’m happy with the decision we made. I’m ready and eager to face the new challenge.” He made it clear that his mindset and approach to the game would not change, and he would continue to give everything he had for the good of the team and himself, seeking to play at the very top of his ability.

Intricate preparations are being made by Inter Miami to mark the visit of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. For Messi’s presentation at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the club has planned a spectacular ceremony. A fantastic evening of entertainment, on-pitch speeches, and other things is promised during the event. According to the club, season ticket holders will be able to go to the event for free.

Messi will rejoin with his former Barcelona colleague Sergio Busquets and former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino once he joins Inter Miami. Another level of familiarity and common history within the team is added by their reunion at the club.

On July 21, against Mexican team Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match, Messi will make his Inter Miami debut. Beginning with this game, Messi will go on a journey with the team, hoping to bring his great talent and knowledge to bear on their on-field endeavors.

Huge enthusiasm and anticipation have been created by Messi’s coming among Inter Miami followers and the larger football community. All eyes will be on the illustrious Argentine as he begins this new chapter to see how he adjusts to the difficulties and opportunities given by Major League Soccer and the thriving football culture in the United States.

