Jordi Alba (L), Lionel Messi (C), and Sergio Busquets (R) are expected to make debut for Inter Miami on July 21

Jordi Alba is close to signing with Inter Miami, reuniting with Messi and Busquets.

The three players are expected to make their debut against Cruz Azul on July 21.

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta may also sign with Inter Miami.

Advertisement

As MLS outfit Inter Miami is close to signing left back Jordi Alba, World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Spaniard Sergio Busquets may rejoin with their former Barcelona teammate.

After 11 years and 459 appearances in his career at the La Liga club, Alba, 34, left Barca this year and is currently a free agent.

Along with 16 major championships, the seasoned left-back also won five La Liga, five Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

Prior to Busquets’ announcement of his retirement from international football last year, Alba and Busquets played for the Spanish national team for more than nine years.

The three of Messi, Busquets, and Alba is anticipated to make their League Cup debut against Cruz Azul on July 21. The Spaniards are scheduled to be unveiled as Inter Miami players on July 16.

However, because Lionel Messi, Busquets, and Alba will all be joining the team as Designated Players, Inter Miami will need to rearrange its squad to make room for them.

Advertisement

Rodolfo Pizarro, a midfielder for Miami, is anticipated to leave the team to make room, and the American team will need to find space within the pay ceiling to accommodate Alba’s new contract.

Andres Iniesta, a former Barcelona midfielder, may as well sign with Miami to play one final game with those former colleagues, according to recent developments.

With his five-year deal with Vissel Kobe recently coming to an end, Iniesta, 39, who joined the Japanese side in 2018, has no plans to retire any time soon.

The World Cup winner, who spent 16 years playing alongside Messi on the field, may soon begin doing so once more.

To what extent the MLS team can afford to sign the Spaniard and make room for the 39-year-old depends on the overall operation.

Also Read Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contract negotiations with PSG put on hold They will receive new Champions League sanctions for additional FFP violations. PSG...