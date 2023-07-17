Lionel Messi officially unveiled in front of thousands as Inter Miami player

Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami as their latest sporting superstar.

Messi’s move provides a significant boost to MLS.

Inter Miami has also acquired Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate.

Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami as their latest sporting superstar, following in the footsteps of Dwyane Wade, Dan Marino, and LeBron James. Although Messi may not replicate their achievements during his time in Florida, he is equally renowned in terms of his pedigree.

His official unveiling took place in front of thousands of cheering fans and was televised live. Messi’s contract with the club runs until the end of the 2025 season and includes an annual salary of $50-60 million, along with a signing bonus and a stake in the team.

“I’m very moved to be here in Miami,” Messi told the crowd in Spanish, a language spoken by around two-thirds of the local area’s population. “I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. This has happened so fast … I’m anxious to train and compete. Our objective is to be here and win. I’m sure we’re going to have a wonderful experience.”

Despite being past his prime, Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, having enjoyed immense success at Barcelona and leading Argentina to a World Cup victory.

His move to Inter Miami, which is partially owned by David Beckham, provides a significant boost to MLS in its quest to establish itself as a major player in US sports.

“There will always be a before and after Lionel Messi,” said Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas before his new signing took to the stage.

Inter Miami has made another significant signing by acquiring Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate. The 35-year-old midfielder captained Barcelona during their successful era, winning numerous domestic and international titles.

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami,” said Busquets, whose contract lasts through the 2025 season. “I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for.”

Busquets, who also played a crucial role in Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph, brings a wealth of experience to Inter Miami.

Despite joining a struggling team at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, Busquets, Messi, and coach Tata Martino, who previously managed both players at Barcelona, understand that fortunes can quickly change in the parity-driven MLS.

While Inter Miami currently faces a considerable deficit to reach playoff qualification, the project is seen as a long-term endeavor.

