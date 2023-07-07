Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Litton Das has been named Bangladesh’s captain for the remainder of the ODI.

Afghanistan has a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

Following Tamim Iqbal’s shocking announcement to retire from international cricket on Thursday, Litton Das has been selected as Bangladesh’s captain for the balance of the ODI series against Afghanistan at home.

In the ODI series against Afghanistan, Litton, who had previously only served as a stand-in skipper for Bangladesh, served as vice-captain. Shakib Al Hasan is the front-runner to replace him as captain of the ODI team to go along with his leadership positions in Tests and T20Is. It is anticipated that he would just serve as a stopgap skipper for the remainder of this series.

When Tamim sustained an injury during India’s tour of Bangladesh in December 2022, Litton filled in as ODI captain and led his team to a 2-1 series victory. In June of this year, while Shakib was out with a finger injury, he also captained Bangladesh to a Test match victory over Afghanistan. In one T20I, a humiliating loss to New Zealand in Auckland in April 2021, Litton also took the lead.

Three months before the ODI World Cup in India and the day before the second ODI against Afghanistan in Chattogram, Tamim made the difficult decision to retire from international cricket on Thursday.

“This is the end for me,” Tamim said. “I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don’t want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket.”

Afghanistan has a 1-0 series advantage after winning the first ODI, which was postponed due to rain, by 17 runs. On Saturday, the second ODI will be played.

