LPL 2023: B-Love Kandy signs Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been signed by B-Love Kandy to play in this year’s LPL 2023.

Sarfaraz previously captained Galle Gladiators.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has taken the place of Mohammad Haris in the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has been signed by B-Love Kandy to play in this year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, as per reliable sources.

Sarfaraz, who previously captained Galle Gladiators (now known as Galle Titans), has chosen to stay in Sri Lanka with his national teammates to participate in the league.

B-Love Kandy is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, and it has former Pakistani cricketers Javed Miandad (mentor) and Mushtaq Ahmed (head coach) associated with the franchise.

In addition to Sarfaraz, other Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Aamer Jamal, Imam ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Hasan Ali, will also be participating in the LPL. These players, part of the squad that won the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, will continue their stay in the country as the LPL begins on July 30.

The tournament features five teams: B-Love Kandy, Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, and Jaffna Kings.

Lanka Premier League 2023 schedule

July 30 — Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers

July 31 — Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura

July 31 — B Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers

August 1 — Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings

August 1 — Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy

August 4 — Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans

August 4 — Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings

August 5 — Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy

August 7 — Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers

August 7 — B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura

August 7 — Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings

August 8 — Colombo Strikers and Dambulla Aura

August 8 — B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings

August 11 — Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans

August 12 — Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy

August 12 — Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers

August 13 — Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans

August 13 — Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy

August 14 — B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura

August 15 — Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans

August 17 — First Qualifier

August 17 — Eliminator Match

August 19 — Second Qualifier

August 20 — Final

