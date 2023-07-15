Major League Cricket: Points Table and Remaining Fixtures Revealed

  • Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom to battle for top spot in North Texas.
  • Points Table and Remaining Fixtures Revealed.
  • A total of 19 matches will be played in the league.
The inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States has begun, and each team has played one match so far.

The tournament is being hosted by North Texas at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Greater Raleigh at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the league, with teams representing Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, and New York City participating. The tournament will conclude with the final match scheduled for Sunday, July 30.

Schedule of remaining matches

Grand Prairie Stadium

Saturday, July 15: San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas

Sunday, July 16: Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom

Sunday July 16: Los Angeles Knight Riders v MI New York

Monday, July 17: Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Tuesday July 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns

Church Street Park

Thursday, July 20: Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders

Friday, July 21: Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings

Saturday, July 22: Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns

Sunday, July 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas

Sunday, July 23: MI New York v Washington Freedom

Monday, July 24: San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings

Tuesday, July 25: MI New York v Seattle Orcas

Grand Prairie Stadium

Thursday, July 27: Eliminator – Seed three v Seed four

Thursday, July 27: Qualifier – Seed one v Seed two

Friday, July 28: Challenger – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator

Sunday, July 30: Championship – Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenger

