Major League Cricket: Points Table and Remaining Fixtures Revealed

The inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States has begun, and each team has played one match so far.
The tournament is being hosted by North Texas at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Greater Raleigh at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.
A total of 19 matches will be played in the league, with teams representing Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, and New York City participating. The tournament will conclude with the final match scheduled for Sunday, July 30.
Schedule of remaining matches
Grand Prairie Stadium
Saturday, July 15: San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas
Sunday, July 16: Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom
Sunday July 16: Los Angeles Knight Riders v MI New York
Monday, July 17: Texas Super Kings v MI New York
Tuesday July 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns
Church Street Park
Thursday, July 20: Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders
Friday, July 21: Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings
Saturday, July 22: Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns
Sunday, July 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas
Sunday, July 23: MI New York v Washington Freedom
Monday, July 24: San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings
Tuesday, July 25: MI New York v Seattle Orcas
Grand Prairie Stadium
Thursday, July 27: Eliminator – Seed three v Seed four
Thursday, July 27: Qualifier – Seed one v Seed two
Friday, July 28: Challenger – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator
Sunday, July 30: Championship – Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenger
