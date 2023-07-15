Major League Cricket: Points Table and Remaining Fixtures Revealed

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom to battle for top spot in North Texas.

Points Table and Remaining Fixtures Revealed.

The inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States has begun, and each team has played one match so far.

The tournament is being hosted by North Texas at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Greater Raleigh at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the league, with teams representing Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, and New York City participating. The tournament will conclude with the final match scheduled for Sunday, July 30.