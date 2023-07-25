Major League Cricket: Shadab’s leg-spin bamboozles batters

Shadab has taken five wickets in five matches so far.

Pakistan’s all-rounder, Shadab Khan, is having an impressive performance in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. Representing the San Francisco Unicorns, he has managed to take five wickets in the five matches he has played so far.

In the latest match against the Texas Super Kings (TSK), one of Shadab’s wickets caught everyone’s attention on social media. He bowled a perfect googly that pitched outside the leg stump and quickly hit the top of the off-stump.

The batsman, Mitchell Santner, was completely clueless about the delivery and had to leave the field immediately.

TSK’s team successfully chased down the target of 80 runs with five balls to spare, securing a victory against Shadab’s team in the MLC contest.

Shadab had an impressive start in the inaugural edition of the MLC as an all-rounder. In the first match against MI New York, captained by Aaron Finch, his team found themselves in trouble at 50-4 in seven overs after opting to bat first.

However, Shadab, alongside former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, formed a strong partnership that rescued their team from the precarious situation. Together, they scored an impressive 129 runs off just 58 balls, with Shadab contributing 61 runs to the total.

During his innings, Shadab hit four boundaries and five maximums, showcasing his exceptional batting skills. His remarkable performance earned him immense praise on social media for playing a crucial role in his team’s victory.

