Malik eyes Global T20 Canada title with Mississauga Panthers

  • Malik is excited to participate in upcoming Global T20 Canada.
  • Global T20 Canada will welcome a new team called the Panthers.
  • Shivnarine Chanderpaul also lauded Global T20 Canada.
Shoaib Malik, the seasoned all-rounder from Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the upcoming third edition of the Global T20 Canada, where he will represent the Mississauga Panthers, a new franchise.

In a statement issued by the league’s organizers, Malik mentioned his excitement about the upcoming edition, highlighting the increased thrill brought by the presence of international stars from various countries.

“I am very excited to be part of the Mississauga Panthers team,” he said. “This year’s tournament would be more exciting as some top stars are set to be in action,” he added.

The Global T20 Canada will welcome a new team called the Panthers, making the total number of participating teams six. The existing teams are the Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Surrey Jaguars, and Vancouver Knights.

The Panthers’ squad for the tournament will include Malik, along with two Pakistani players, Azam Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani. Additionally, the renowned West Indian cricketer, Chris Gayle, will also be part of the Panthers franchise.

On the other hand, Shivnarine Chanderpaul also lauded Global T20 Canada as a platform for homegrown heroes of the game from Canada. “We have some big names across all six teams, like Chris Gayle, Harbhajan, Singh, Shahid Aridi, Shoaib Malik. It will help locals groom in a rich cricket environment,” Chanderpaul said.

Team List for Mississauga Panthers

Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson

