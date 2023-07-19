Manchester City eye Raphinha as Mahrez replacement

Oriol Romeu: Barcelona signs former Southampton midfielder
Barcelona signs Oriol Romeu from Girona on a three-year contract. The club...
Manchester City is considering a surprising transfer move for Raphinha from FC Barcelona as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to depart after five years with the club.
It is believed that Mahrez is being pursued by Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, and it appears likely that he will complete a move to the Saudi club.
In the event of Mahrez’s departure, Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola sees Raphinha as a suitable replacement due to his abilities both defensively and offensively.
The report also mentions that City’s Txiki Begiristain has already made contact with Barcelona’s director Deco.
In June, there were rumors of Raphinha potentially leaving FC Barcelona, with Newcastle United reportedly making an €80 million bid for the Brazilian player.
However, Raphinha expressed his reluctance to leave and reiterated his desire to stay at the club. Despite a somewhat inconsistent season, Raphinha made a significant impact at Barcelona, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 matches.
The opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City may be enticing for the forward, and it could also benefit Barcelona, who are currently facing financial challenges, as they could generate some funds.
Additionally, Barcelona has other options such as Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati who can play on the right-wing and compensate for Raphinha’s potential departure.
Raphinha, having spent two years playing for Leeds United, possesses knowledge and understanding of the playing style and culture of the Premier League.
According to a report from The Sun earlier this month, Manchester City is interested in acquiring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and could potentially make a surprising €90 million transfer move for the Dutch player.
Despite recently signing Kovacic, City has already lost their captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona. Additionally, there are rumors that Bernardo Silva might also depart from the club. Consequently, the treble-winning team is still unsatisfied with their midfield options.
Last year, when given the opportunity to play under his former manager Erik Ten Hag, De Jong declined an €85 million offer from Manchester United.
