Manchester City eye Raphinha as Mahrez replacement

City is also interested in acquiring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie.

De Jong declined an €85 million offer from Manchester United.

Manchester City is considering a surprising transfer move for Raphinha from FC Barcelona as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to depart after five years with the club.

It is believed that Mahrez is being pursued by Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, and it appears likely that he will complete a move to the Saudi club.

In the event of Mahrez’s departure, Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola sees Raphinha as a suitable replacement due to his abilities both defensively and offensively.

The report also mentions that City’s Txiki Begiristain has already made contact with Barcelona’s director Deco.