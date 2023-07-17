Manchester United close to signing Andre Onana in £50m deal

Andre Onana is set to join Manchester United for a fee close to £50 million.

Onana will replace David de Gea as United’s number one goalkeeper.

Manager Erik ten Hag believes he can provide the goalkeeping alternative.

Andre Onana, the Inter Milan goalkeeper, will soon be joining Manchester United for close to £50 million.

The veteran number one David de Gea, who left the club last month after 12 seasons, will be replaced by the 27-year-old Cameroonian.

Following a second meeting on Sunday between United and Onana’s representatives, it is believed a five-year contract with an additional year option was negotiated.

The clubs have not yet finished their negotiations.

Onana, however, appears to be making the deal in time to join United on their tour of the United States when they depart later this week.

Since they worked together at Ajax, manager Erik ten Hag is certain that Onana can provide United with the goalkeeping alternative he has been seeking since joining the organization a little over a year ago.

Prior to joining Inter in July 2022, Onana played for Ajax for seven and a half years.

In addition to keeping eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League games last season, he also kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third, which was the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

He participated in the June Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City, which Inter lost 1-0.

Following the original £55 million acquisition of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea, Onana will be United’s second summer addition.

