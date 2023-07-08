Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Announces Exit.

Advertisement

Manchester will forever hold a special place in my heart; it has greatly influenced and shaped me, and its impact on me will never fade away. Throughout my career, I played 545 matches for Manchester United, a team that has won the Premier League 20 times, and managed to keep 190 clean sheets along the way.

In 2013, I led the Red Devils to their last Premier League title, conceding only 26 goals in 28 matches and securing 11 clean sheets. After achieving numerous successes with Manchester United, including eight trophies like the Premier League title, UEFA Europa League, and FA Cup, I recently bid farewell to the club.

Last season, I won the Premier League Golden Glove award with 16 clean sheets, surpassing talented goalkeepers like Ederson from Manchester City and Alisson from Liverpool. This marked my second time receiving this accolade in the Premier League, with my first win coming in the 2017/18 season under the management of Jose Mourinho.

During that season, I kept 18 clean sheets, conceding only 28 goals in 37 league games. Despite enjoying many legendary years with Manchester United, I experienced a significant decline in form, consistently making errors, which led a considerable portion of the club’s fanbase to call for a new goalkeeper.

As I depart at the age of 32, Manchester United is now preparing to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan as my replacement.

