MCC to reduce ODIs to boost funds for women’s cricket

MCC proposes to reduce the number of ODIs after the 2027 World Cup to enhance quality.

MCC proposes to increase funding for women’s cricket.

MCC suggests creating a fund to support test cricket in less developed countries.

To enhance quality and clear up space on the calendar, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suggested reducing the number of ODIs after the 2027 World Cup. They have also suggested creating a fund to support test cricket in less developed countries.

The guardian of the rules of the game demanded further funding for women’s cricket and claimed that “significant transformation” was required to safeguard the sport as a whole.

“The suggestion is that a scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality, achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one-year preceding each World Cup,” the MCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar.”

The recommendations could only be implemented following cricket’s 2023–2027 cycle.

The MCC’s World Cricket Committee (WCC) panel expressed “particular concern” for the sustainability of test cricket outside of India, Australia, and England while welcoming additional money into the game and pointing out the financial discrepancy among members.

The committee, which met at Lord’s during the second Ashes test, agreed that “many nations are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to host men’s test match cricket” and suggested a financial audit.

“This audit of operational costs versus commercial return would help the ICC identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a test match programme,” it said.

“This need could be subsequently addressed via a separate test fund, established to protect the sanctity of test match cricket.”

A strategic fund was also suggested to support the development of women’s cricket.

“It’s time for the global game to reset,” panel chairman Mike Gatting said.

“The WCC firmly believes that if we are to protect the game of cricket as a whole, immediate action must be taken to bring about significant transformation in the sport,” added the former England captain.

