Mental Edge in Boxing: Errol Spence Jr. Talks Mind Games Before Terence Crawford Showdown

Errol Spence Jr. believes he has the mental edge over Terence Crawford.

Spence and Crawford’s teams sparred frequently at the press conference.

Spence said he was not bothered by Crawford’s team heckling him.

Before their undisputed welterweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, Errol Spence Jr. thinks he has the “mental edge” over Terence Crawford.

By winning Crawford’s WBO championship, 31-year-old Spence will become the first man to hold the title unchallenged.

At the press conference, the fighters and their teams sparred frequently, with Spence calling Crawford “too emotional” as he argued with hecklers.

“I definitely have the mental edge,” Spence told the media.

“His team [were] heckling me and I just smiled. It comes with the territory. I’m not getting paid to fight them, I’m getting paid to fight him.

“So my attention is to him, not his coach not towards anybody else.”

With 28 victories under his belt, Spence is the WBC, WBA (Super), and IBF champion. He is only four years Crawford’s junior, and when his opponent labeled him a “kid,” he clearly reacted angrily.

It was the only occasion during a news conference that was continuously cut short by jeers from both fighter camps. Spence seemed irritated.

After the news conference, he said: “I’m not a kid. I’m a grown man.”

Crawford eventually lost his temper with the jeers, but Spence claimed that such confrontations were to be expected given how close the bout was.

“I wasn’t expecting all that. With his coach and my coach getting into it and Terence getting into it with somebody in the crowd. But you know that’s what happens,” he said.

“Tensions flying right now because the weigh-in’s tomorrow, two days to the fight.

“We’re two alpha teams basically ramming heads with each other right now. That’s what you’re going to get, especially this close to a fight.”

