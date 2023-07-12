Messi arrives in Miami, ready to start new chapter in MLS

Messi is eager to embark on a new endeavor with Inter Miami.

He has expressed contentment with his decision and holds no remorse.

Argentine star is also expected to make his debut for MLS club.

On Tuesday (July 11), the 2022 World Cup champion set foot on American soil as part of his preparations for his official introduction as an Inter Miami player. The club has organized a special event for this purpose, slated to occur on Sunday (July 16).

“I’m happy with the decision we made. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge,” Messi said in an interview with Argentinian TV.

Lionel Messi, at the age of 36, emphasized that his determination to excel at the highest level remains unwavering, and he is fully committed to giving his all for Inter Miami, the American club.

Inter Miami has arranged an elaborate ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. The club has organized a special event at Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Fans can anticipate an engaging evening filled with captivating performances, on-field speeches, and more. The club has announced that season ticket holders will have the privilege of attending the event free of charge.

During his time at Inter Miami, Messi will reunite with his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he shared the pitch for over a decade at the Catalan club.

The Argentine star is also expected to make his debut for the MLS club on July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul. With his debut, there is no doubt that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will etch his name into the club’s history books.

Messi’s arrival in America has brought a fresh and distinct dimension to the American football league, much like when Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January 2023. Following Ronaldo’s footsteps, several top footballers such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante also made moves to the Middle East.