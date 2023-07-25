Messi’s Marvelous Debut: Inter Miami’s Potential Showdown with Atlanta United

Advertisement mpressive debut with a stoppage-time winner against Cruz Azul.

Coach Tata Martino considering starting both Messi and Busquets.

Win secures Miami’s spot in Leagues Cup knockout stage.

Inter Miami’s head coach Tata Martino suggested that Lionel Messi might make his first start for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club on Tuesday against Atlanta United. Messi had a remarkable debut for Inter Miami last Friday, coming on as a substitute in the 54th minute against Cruz Azul. He secured a stoppage-time winner with a brilliant free-kick, earning Inter Miami a thrilling victory.

Tata Martino had limited Messi and Sergio Busquets’ playing time in their official club debut to allow them time to adjust. However, their impressive performances against Cruz Azul have led Martino to consider starting them both against Atlanta. He expressed the likelihood of giving Messi and Busquets more playing time, and there’s a possibility of them starting the game.

Advertisement

Martino acknowledged that Lionel Messi’s presence on the field for a significant duration would generally mean playing for the entire 90 minutes. The final decision will depend on how Messi and Busquets feel since it’s only their second game with the club.

A win in Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United would secure Inter Miami’s place in the tournament’s knockout stage, which includes teams from MLS and Mexican Liga MX. On the other hand, a loss would mean a month-long break for the team as the regular MLS season continues until August 20.

Martino also emphasized that the team is working together to adapt to their new teammates, including Messi and soon-to-join Jordi Alba, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate. The arrival of Messi and Busquets requires modifications in the team’s playing style, and they aim to raise the overall performance level.

Inter Miami fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing Lionel Messi make his first start for the club and contribute his extraordinary talent to their future matches.