Michael Atherton says ‘Cruel if England don’t get the opportunity to win Test’

Atherton believes it would be cruel if England are denied the chance to win.

Joe Root is optimistic that England can get some cricket. Michael Atherton, the ex-captain of England, expressed his concern about the potential unfairness if bad weather prevents Ben Stokes and his teammates from having a chance to win the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. The heavy rain in Manchester on Sunday led to the first session of the fifth and final day being washed out, hampering England's opportunity to secure a series-leveling victory. Day four also saw rain interruptions, with Australia making 214 for five after only 30 overs were bowled.

“I think it would be cruel (if England don’t get to play). You can look back at times within this series they have missed opportunities. All the missed chances that have been talked about in that opening Test match which England could easily have won at Edgbaston.”

“But looking at this game, England have absolutely hammered Australia up until now and it would be very cruel if two days of rain in the middle of July doesn’t allow them the opportunity to win this game,” said Atherton

In the event of continuous rainfall, Australia will hold on to the Ashes, preventing England from securing victory in the series. Atherton believes that the cricketing community should acknowledge the remarkable changes made to Stokes & Co's playing approach since June 2022.

“England have taken the game to Australia in a way an England team haven’t done for a very, very long time. They have dominated this game. When was the last time you saw an England side dominating Australia as they have done here?”

“Yes they have made some errors, yes they are 2-1 behind, and if the rain doesn’t play ball they may not win the Ashes. But don’t lose sight of the incredible transformation of this side over 12 months.”

Joe Root, the talismanic batter, expressed optimism about the rain subsiding, which would provide England with an opportunity to swiftly dismiss five Australian wickets and secure victory in the match.

“Hopefully we can get lucky and get some cricket. We knew rain was a possibility later on in the game, it sort of mapped itself out for us what we needed to do.”

“I think we executed that pretty well and go ourselves into a strong position. If we get out there, we will throw everything at it. It would feel a little bit of a shame to not at least get the opportunity to get out there today for a good chance to take those wickets.”

