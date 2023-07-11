The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker again.

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been signed again by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the organization announced on Monday.

After being traded by Utah to Minnesota in February, Alexander-Walker, 24, scored roughly 6 points per game while shooting 36% from outside the arc in 23 games for the Timberwolves.

He logged significant postseason playing time for an injured Wolves squad, averaging close to 30 minutes per contest in Minnesota’s first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Alexander-Walker pursued star guard Jamal Murray in that series while also making 40% of his 3-point attempts, showcasing his worth as a point-of-attack defender.

The cousin of Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alexander-Walker was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA and played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves made the signings of guard Shake Milton, forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller, and forward Troy Brown on Sunday.

