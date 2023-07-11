Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minnesota Timberwolves signs guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker again

Minnesota Timberwolves signs guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker again

Articles
Advertisement
Minnesota Timberwolves signs guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker again

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Advertisement
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker again.
  • He logged significant postseason playing time for an injured Wolves squad.
  • Alexander-Walker is the cousin of Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Advertisement

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been signed again by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the organization announced on Monday.

After being traded by Utah to Minnesota in February, Alexander-Walker, 24, scored roughly 6 points per game while shooting 36% from outside the arc in 23 games for the Timberwolves.

He logged significant postseason playing time for an injured Wolves squad, averaging close to 30 minutes per contest in Minnesota’s first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Alexander-Walker pursued star guard Jamal Murray in that series while also making 40% of his 3-point attempts, showcasing his worth as a point-of-attack defender.

The cousin of Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alexander-Walker was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA and played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves made the signings of guard Shake Milton, forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller, and forward Troy Brown on Sunday.

Also Read

Malala Yousafzai & Ranveer Singh meet at NBA All Stars Weekend
Malala Yousafzai & Ranveer Singh meet at NBA All Stars Weekend

Malala Yousafzai and her husband meet a Bollywood actor. The actor from...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Basketball News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story