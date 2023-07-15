Misbah advises Pakistan players to focus on cricket and winning World Cup

“When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket,” Misbah said at a function in Karachi. “Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other.

“It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot.

“Certainly, Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India. The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions.”

“What is happening outside their sphere, they should not think about it,” he said. “The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition.”

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has formed a notable committee to decide whether the country's cricket team, referred to as the Men in Green, will take part in the forthcoming Cricket World Cup set to be held in India between October and November 2023. The committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will bear the responsibility of making this crucial determination.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 – vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).